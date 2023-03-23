If you ever wanted to dry run a reverse home invasion to save kidnaped friends - you know, just in case - then Hello Neighbour VR: Search & Rescue will let you do that when it releases on PSVR 1 and PSVR 2 on May 25, with a Quest and SteamVR release also planned.

As the new gameplay revealed in the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro demonstrates, the premise is simple: sneak into your creepy neighbor's house to save your friends. All while using the new VR view to solve puzzles and outsmart a devious pursuing AI, as you try to reach the basement where unspeakable things are almost certainly happening.

While navigating the series' famous stealth action you'll be able to call on a cast of characters, the Rescue Squad team - each with their own key items and skills - to help you with a range of environmental puzzles and obstacles that can require creative solutions to deal with.

You'll be able to switch between the Rescue Squad members at will, depending on the challenge ahead. Whether it's getting past the dastardly Mr. Peterson or other obstacles blocking your way, while using your gear, skills, and brain power to solve puzzles. Just remember - not everything can be solved by a single character and sometimes you'll need to swap between them, and use their specific abilities, to discover the solution needed to proceed.

And all this stealthy, neighbor-avoiding rescue takes place in a non-linear setup that lets you explore and discover things in your own way. Puzzles and obstructions that seem impossible at first could just need a fresh viewpoint you haven't found yet, as you discover new areas, mysteries, or routes to your goal. Just take your time, plan your approach, and, above all, stay out of Mr. Peterson's way.

