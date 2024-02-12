Helldivers 2 player fails the tutorial after discovering a grenade returning bug in the worst way possible: "We're off to a great start boys!"

A Helldivers 2 player has discovered a grenade-returning bug the hard way, after accidentally blowing themselves up during the tutorial.

Helldivers 2 has been out for less than a week now, but one player may have already set some kind of record after failing to get through the game's tutorial. One Reddit user has shared potentially the quickest (and frankly, most hilarious) way to get killed in the tutorial section of the third-person shooter. The worst part of the situation is that they can't blame the incident on themselves, as it seems to be thanks to a bug.

If you watch the video below, you'll see the player in question approach a group of enemies and attempt to learn the ropes by chucking a stratagem ball at them. Things start well as the player lines themselves up with the targets, and throws the grenade-style weapon at the group of creatures. It doesn't take long for them to realize that they've messed up here, as very quickly after, the stratagem ball is launched right back towards them.

You can see the exact moment that they realize this isn't going to end well, as the player makes a sharp turn behind them and attempts to outrun the explosive. Unfortunately, since they're in a tutorial zone, and therefore unable to get very far, there's nothing this player can do except simply accept their fate as the grenade explodes and eliminates them from the early portion of the game. All they can say is "We're off to a great start boys!"

As frustrating as it probably was for the Helldivers 2 player, it's a pretty entertaining video. Several other fans have replied to the post in the comments, with things like: "I didn't even know it was possible to do that during the tutorial," and "I think your Poké Ball was defective." Others have shared their equally as painful early deaths, including one player who said: "My deadass managed to jump over that wall and drown," and another who revealed that they were "taken out by the turret in training."

In other news, after emergency server maintenance shortly after launch, Helldivers 2's developer says they've doubled the player capacity of its servers but tells fans it's "still not enough" to meet the demand. That hasn't stopped it from becoming the biggest PlayStation Studios game launch on Steam just 24 hours after its release.