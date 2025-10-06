Modern N64 setup guide: everything you need to get Ninty's retro console singing

Putting together a modern N64 setup is a bit of a Bob-omb Battlefield, especially if you're using a new screen. Most TVs these days trade traditional AV connections for HDMI, and even if you do manage to hook your console up, its early 3D visuals can look gnarly sprawlled across a 4K display. That's before you even get to using Ninty's worn and torn original controllers, but there are ways to help the iconic system shine in 2025.

Whether you're simply trying to work out how to connect your retro console to a modern TV, or you're just trying to perfect your N64 setup, I've got you covered. You don't have to pick up absolutely every accessory and add-on, and opting to mod your system can help you add easy HDMI output instead of using various upscalers and adapters. That said, it's well worth considering new gamepad options, fidelity-enhancing gadgets, and flash carts that'll let you play hundreds of homebrew adventures.

The Nintendo 64 is undoubtedly one of the best retro game consoles ever, but revisiting adventures like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, GoldenEye, and Super Mario 64 can feel janky today. While new FPGA recreations like the Analogue 3D and Modretro 64 will soon help you easily play classic 3D capers in 4K, I've got you covered if you'd rather put together your own affordable modern N64 setup.