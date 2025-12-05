Pokemon Pokopia pre-orders have dropped, but I'm waiting for this adorable Ditto plush bonus

Quick Pre-order (Image credit: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company) US: Pokemon Pokopia | $69.99 at Amazon UK: Pokemon Pokopia | £56.85 at ShopTo

The last Pokemon game release was only a few months ago, yet already Pokemon Pokopia pre-orders have just landed, with the game set to launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 as early as March 5, 2026.

If you're as keen to play the Pokemon x Animal Crossing mash-up as much as I am, you can pre-order the upcoming Switch 2 game for $69.99 (Amazon) and £56.85 (ShopTo) as a game-key card release, or digitally via the Nintendo eShop. There are no pre-order bonuses this time around in the US or the UK as of yet; however, the Pokemon Center is planning to drop an exclusive offer that includes an adorable Ditto plush with the game. I don't know yet if it'll be a free extra, but the 4-inch plush typically costs $16.99 own, so any cash off would be a bargain.

Once the Pokemon Center pre-order goes live, I'll be sure to update you so you can grab the adorable plushie for yourself. For now, I've gathered all the newly listed Pokemon Pokotipa pre-orders available right now in the US and UK so you can secure your copy ahead of its release on March 6 next year.