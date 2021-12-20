The very last facility you'll get to build in Happy Home Paradise is the apparel shop. Yes, that's right, the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC is letting you create a clothing shop to rival the Able Sisters back on your island. You won't be able to display your own clothing range here, but you will be able to check out a brand new rotating stock selection to celebrate your archipelago adventures.

So whether you fancy creating your own designer boutique or something a little more eccentric, here are our five top tips for setting up an apparel shop in Happy Home Paradise.

Think about the type of item you'll want to buy

The most important part of designing your new apparel shop is figuring out what types of clothing you'll want to buy there. One of the essential items for creating the shop is placing between one and six display mannequins. There are options for tops, trousers, and headwear. You can place whatever configuration you fancy, but what you choose will be reflected in the clothing items you'll be able to buy. Everything else in the store is just for show, so choose wisely.

Make sure you leave yourself enough space to decorate

While the apparel shop will see the lowest islander foot traffic, you still need to think about the space. The mannequins themselves will need to all be accessible, and then you'll want enough space to move around them and decorate the rest of the shop with displays, clothing, and other items. You can always change the size of the room later if needed, but it's more difficult once you've started decorating.

Pick the theme of your apparel shop

You'll then want to think about what kind of apparel shop you're creating. You could choose to theme it around a specific clothing style, like cute apparel with lots of pastel colours. Or you could go for something like a thrift store, with other items on display alongside the clothing. Or you could go high-end fashion, with gold watches and diamond rings on offer with suits and cashmere jumpers. Don't forget you can use clothing as decorations too!

Don't forget the changing rooms

No good apparel shop would be complete without a changing area, so make sure to make space for at least one cubicle and something to give your shoppers a little privacy. You could use partition walls or dividers to create the space, and even add a sofa and a mirror to create a proper little dressing room area for your shoppers to try on clothing and other accessories.

Keep coming back every day

Of course, just creating your apparel shop is just one small part of its appeal. From now on, your new store will stock a daily range of new items, just like the Able Tailors back on your island. You can even choose for your store to stock a certain type of item if you're looking for something in particular. It's something new and exciting to add your daily Animal Crossing: New Horizons routine!