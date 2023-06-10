We got another look at upcoming action RPG Hammerwatch 2 during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel, and if you want to try it out for yourself then a demo will soon be available on Steam from June 19 to 26.

This sequel to the million-selling original maintains the same beautiful pixel art, while sending brave explorers out on a brand new adventure. King Roland has been toppled by Blight the Horrible and his army of dragons, plunging the Kingdom of Herian into chaos and destruction, but all is not lost as a resistance movement lurks within the sewers to repel these invaders and restore order.

That's where you come in, creating a completely customizable Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Wizard, or Warlock to fight off beasts and the undead, while exploring a world shaped by a dynamic day/night cycle and weather system. You can travel this journey alone, though with online co-op you can join forces with up to three other players and work towards liberating Hammer Island and beyond together.

As you level up your character you'll learn powerful skills and abilities to improve your monster slaying, while the items you collect on your adventures can be crafted into potions, tools, and consumables. Of course, this wouldn't be an RPG without side quests, and there are a huge number of them available to assist the villagers and townsfolk so you can build your legend as a true Herian hero.

Hammerwatch 2 is due to launch in Summer 2023 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, with an upcoming Steam demo available between June 19 - 26.

