Halloween 2023: Your guide through the spooky season

Spooky season is upon us, which means more fake blood, plastic fangs, mountains of candy, and gauche costumes than you can shake a carved lantern at. At GamesRadar+, Halloween 2023 also means gathering the scariest video games, movies and comics in one handy place, which is exactly what we've got for you below. Whether you're looking for horror games so terrifying they'll scare the pants off you, or the scariest films to watch in the dark through the gaps in your fingers, this Halloween 2023 guide provides entertaining reading while you're cowering behind the couch.

In this Halloween 2023 coverage hub, GamesRadar+ will point you in the direction of the best horror games of all time, as well as the best upcoming horror games due to land in the weeks and months to come. This year has been an especially strong year for the horror genre, so we also explore the best horror games of 2023, while considering the state of horror games more generally at this point in time as well (spoiler: they're in a great position looking ahead).

If that weren't enough, we've also got an extensive suite of our 'Best Of' horror lists – from the best horror movies of all time, to the best horror movies on Netflix, the best Treehouse of Horror Simpsons episodes, and many more – as well as a selection of our favorite horror interviews from this year.

And if you pining for some scary comic book content, we've got your covered with our best horror comics to read right now recommendations, the most shocking Walking Dead moments, the most terrifying ghost superheroes across DC, Marvel and beyond, and more.

Horror comes in all shapes and sizes, and the sheer volume of spook-tacular content on offer nowadays means picking what to watch at Halloween can be a harrowing process. We're here to help unmask the horrors of indecision, though, whether you're seeking a bonified fright-fest, or something that juggles its scares with equal amounts of laughter. We've got recommendations for all tastes this spooky season – read on for our featured 'Best Of' lists below.

Best horror movies of all time

The best horror movies of all time really come into their own at this time of year. When better to indulge in some true classics of the genre than during October, the most hallowed month of the year for horror fans? Here are 30 of the very best to tingle your spine and raise your hair.

Best horror movies on Netflix

With Halloween just around the corner, you'll want easy access to the best movies on all your favourite streaming services. This list has supernatural scares, sci-fi horror mash-ups, psychological horror, and creature features, plus much more. Head here for the best Netflix horror movies to watch right now.

Best witch movies

It's the season of the witch, and we've gathered the 15 best movies dedicated to the magical woman, from cult classics to family-friendly flicks and all the spells in between. You'll want to watch every movie on our best witch movies list and start practicing magic yourself.

Mike Flanagan's Netflix horror shows ranked

Over the last few years, horror filmmaker Mike Flanaghan has released five titles on Netflix. From ghost-filled chillers like The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor to slow-burn bloodbaths like Midnight Mass, Flanagan's works have certainly catered to every kind of genre fan.

Best haunted house movies

There's nothing scarier than a haunted house – you think you're safe within the walls of your home and you're anything but. Why not get scared by this list of the best haunted house movies, which includes The Innocents, The Conjuring, Poltergeist, and more. Check out our best haunted house movies.

Best horror movie remakes

The scary formula is there, but it's been improved upon. These 25 horror movie remakes take some serious classics and upgrade them with better effects and more visceral scares, and they'll have you screaming for more. Head to our best horror movie remakes list for more.

How to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order (release and chronological)

Over the last 12 years, The Walking Dead has gone from a solo series to a multi-title franchise – and while its original show has concluded, it's not looking to slow down any time soon. Negan and Maggie's Dead City spin-off is currently airing, as is Daryl Dixon's lone survival adventure.

Best horror movies sequels

Sequels aren't easy, and sequels to horror movies are even harder, but these movies got it right. If you liked Evil Dead, you'll love Evil Dead 2 – and that's just one movie on this list. You'll want to watch all of our 15 best horror movie sequels.

Best horror comedies

Who says horror can't be funny? The best horror comedies are the movies that make you howl with fear and laughter in the same scene. We recommend enjoying these funny fright-fests with friends or family, but they're equally as fun to watch alone – you won't need to hide behind the sofa for this bunch of films, at least.

Best Treehouse of Horror episodes

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes are always hotly anticipated, but some are definitely better than others. Don't worry, you won't have to figure out the best ones on your own, because we've ranked them all right here, in our best Treehouse of Horror episodes.

Best vampire movies

Vampires suck, am I right? They may literally suck, but vampire movies are some of the best films to watch during the Halloween season, and we've gathered the best of the bunch. Whether you want laughs or scares, the best vampire movies will have something to satisfy you.

Our favorite horror interviews in 2023 (so far)

Insidious: The Red Door's Patrick Wilson on how his personal life influenced the horror sequel

The Boogeyman: Director Rob Savage on channelling childhood terror, adapting Stephen King, and creating the terrifying monster

Renfield's Ben Schwartz talks deleted scenes, playing a villain for the first time, and Nicolas Cage's "bananas" Dracula

The Blackening writer and director talk subverting stereotypes, being influenced by Saw and Scream, and that killer mask

The Exorcist: Believer director David Gordon on the "magical experience" of working with Ellen Burstyn

Five Nights at Freddy’s game creator is really pleased with the final movie, says Jason Blum

The horror genre is responsible for some of the best games of all time – with a wealth of games that are thoughtful, inspiring, and, of course, downright terrifying. Below, you'll find some of our all-time favorites, some of our favorites to have launched this year so far, and some broader-strokes opinion pieces from the twisted horror heads within the GamesRadar+ team.

Best horror games

Watching a scary movie is one thing. Playing a scary game is another. With that in mind, our list of the best horror games features nothing but stone-cold scary classics, sure to keep you up at night this Halloween. Turn off the lights, whack on those headphones, and prepare to be terrified.

Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake is a sublime mix of fresh and familiar. Its reworked visuals and stunning dynamic lighting totally transform certain areas, while new dismemberment animations mean hacking off enemy limbs with the Plasma Cutter is now gorier than ever.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is a strange, imaginative, and truly ambitious sequel that never fails to upend your expectations. While some of the bigger concepts presented by Remedy Entertainment lack refinement, a few rough edges don't detract from a consistently confident and startlingly original adventure.

System Shock remake

Another horror remake that really leans into the original blueprint while bringing its core mechanics in-line with modern expectations. The System Shock remake is a wonderful reimagining that offers loads for fans of the '94 original, while also providing the perfect jumping on point for newcomers.

Resident Evil 4 remake

Capcom has delivered a great remake of a classic game, one which captures everything that made it so special to begin with. Resident Evil 4 Remake is full of action and variety that's as exhilarating now as it ever was.

The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials has more gore than a slasher film and the potential to change the horror genre. Its fast, furious and brazen bite-sized missions, aka 'trials', provide a distilled version of the wider series' cat-and-mouse DNA to great effect. It's in Early Access right now, and is definitely one to watch for the future.

Dredge

An excellent realisation of a brilliant pitch, Dredge nails its core ideas and never strays too far from what makes it great. Progression means that later chapters struggle to maintain the early game's impeccably creepy vibes, but this is still one of the tightest indie horror creations of all time.

The best upcoming horror games

The best upcoming horror games of 2023 and beyond give us plenty to look forward to. This year has already delivered brilliant run-and-gun terrors like Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, and Dead Space, but there are plenty to more to keep us hiding behind the sofa.

Horror has made a huge comeback, and it's not just about nostalgia

The horror renaissance is very much upon us. Remakes are nothing new in the video game world, yet this renewed vigor for survival horror hasn't been seen since the early 2000 when the genre truly took off. Which means, ultimately, it's a great time for fans of video game scares.

We've hailed the AAA horror renaissance, but it owes itself to the indie horror boom

The horror genre is booming. But let's be clear: the current wave of top-drawer AAA horror ventures owe their popularity – in part, at least – to the tireless hard work their smaller-scale indie counterparts have put in over the last decade.

I visited the Alan Wake 2 live-action set and it blew my tiny mind

Earlier this year, we were invited onto the Alan Wake 2 live-action set. Our roving reporter Josh West (aka GR+'s UK Managing Editor) was stunned by Remedy's commitment to experimentation and authenticity: "Just when I think I have a handle on Alan Wake 2, Remedy shatters every one of my expectations."

What to Read

Not in the mood to boot up your game console and can't find the time to dedicate to entire movie? Don't worry, there are plenty of spooky comic books to read over Halloween if you'd prefer to. From ghost stories to clever scare-flavored workarounds to dodge censorship, we've rounded up some of our favorite comic content to help get you in the spirit on Halloween 2023.

Best ghost superheroes

Halloween is known by many as the night where the dead return to the realm of the living to roam the Earth. In the world of comic books, some spirits haunt all year around. If you're looking for a fright, check out the best ghost superheroes.

How Marvel Comics fooled comic book censors by turning Vampires into Dinosaurs

Did you know that in the face of the 1954 Comics Code Authority (which prohibited the depiction of the undead in comics), Marvel Comics tricked old school comic book censors with dinosaurs?