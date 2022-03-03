Golden Apple Comics kicks off its new comics preservation charity with help from Frank Miller

Los Angeles, California's Golden Apple Comics is world-famous for its celebrity clientele and long-standing legacy in the world of comics, and now Golden Apple owners the Liebowitz Family have announced the creation of the Golden Apple Foundation, a 501-(c)(3) charitable organization with a goal of preserving private collections of comic books and comic art.

In addition to helping curate and preserve private collections, the Golden Apple Foundation is working with the special collections department at the University of Pennsylvania, a program it hopes to extend to other universities while also spearheading fundraising efforts and educational events for comic book collections and art.

“We realized an immediate need to ensure that the comic book art form and collectibles will be around forever to inspire people from all over the world,” Ryan Liebowitz, Golden Apple Foundation President states in the announcement.

Joining Liebowitz on the foundation's board are filmmaker Kevin Smith, comic writer Marc Andreyko, Comics Beat editor-in-chief Heidi MacDonald, Atomic Comics owner Mike Malve, and film producer Gary Prebula.

The Golden Apple Foundation will host its inaugural fundraising event on March 25 at the Majestic Studio Grill in Gilbert, Arizona. The foundation will host a screening of the documentary film Frank Miller: American Genius with both Miller himself and the film's director Silenn Thomas in attendance. 75% of ticket sales go directly to the Golden Apple Foundation, per the announcement.

Following the screening, Saturday, March 26 will be named 'Frank Miller Day' at a new Atomic Comics location, where Miller himself will make a signing appearance.

