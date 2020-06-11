Check out the first gameplay trailer for PS5 game Godfall

Godfall, one of the first games announced for the PS5, just gave us it's gameplay trailer at the PS5 Future of Games event. Check it out above.

In the trailer we get our first look at the world of Aperion, which is on the precipice of ruin, and it's set to some damn cool (and unexpected) music. The trailer shows off the melee weapons and powerful abilities you'll combine to slash your way through Aperion and the "god-like" armor you'll unlock through your battles.

Godfall offers a fantasy setting and a soulslike combat system you can enjoy in both single-player and co-op gameplay. It's been described as a "looter-slasher" by the developers at Counterplay Games. In Godfall, you'll choose from one of three primary classes that you can flex with to create a versatile character.

According to the YouTube trailer description, in Godfall "you are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat Tear through foes as you climb through each of the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top."

It's not the first time we've seen Godfall gameplay though, as a leak earlier this year gave us a glimpse at what to expect from the game. However, now we've got a proper look at the combat, we're more than ready to go toe-to-toe with the game's line-up of foes.

Godfall will release PS5 and on PC through the Epic Games Store this holiday season.

