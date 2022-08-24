There aren't many games that combine fighting game and rhythm action mechanics, but God of Rock is doing just that - and doing it with serious style.

God of Rock from Modus Games may have only just been announced at the Future Games Show, but already it's conjuring images of mad YouTube videos of people playing on ultra hard mode, in the style of "Through the Fire and the Flames" by Dragonforce in Guitar Hero.

In 1v1 multiplayer matches, you'll battle to stay in the fight longer than your opponent as the music gets more complicated and difficult to keep up with.

In a similar vein to games like Tetris 99, the better you do pulling off normal moves and starting to fill up your meter, the more you'll be able to pull of special movies and unleash EX. That'll both inflict damage on your opponent and add more complexity to their track, and when it's the last one standing that takes the prize, you'll want to make their notes as challenging to hit as possible.

There are over 40 tracks to master, which when combined with what look to be 12 brilliantly eccentric characters, means there's plenty of replayability. Each battle star also has their own playstyle, harmonic attacks, and unique mechanics too.

The game also offers a branching story mode that lets you get to grips with each character, and follows the same vein as the local and ranked multiplayer modes to see if you can be the last one standing as you go up against other musicians.

Plus, if you're feeling creative, God of Rock also offers a Track Editor that lets you take a stab at riffing on the game's soundtrack to create your own covers.

It's aiming to drop later in 2022 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Don't forget you can wishlist God of Rock on Steam now if it's looking like just your jam.

