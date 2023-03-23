Go Fight Fantastic! has an easy sell. This co-operative hack 'n' slash game has a beautiful visual style for starters, the adventure is set across a wonderfully weird Bird Planet – which is, you know, a planet inhabited by giant talking birds – and the leader of your crew of interstellar smugglers is a space-dog called Captain Bowie. And yes, Captain Bowie is wearing an adorable little captain's uniform.

Like we said, an easy sell, and we're eager to learn more about the mission to save Bird Planet from Captain Bowie when Go Fight Fantastic! launches on Steam in 2023.

This upcoming brawler is the debut experience from Dinomite Games, an independent outfit operating out of Uppsala, Sweden. The studio appears to be creating something special here, with grassroots support for this hand-drawn hack and slash leading to a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2020.

Go Fight Fantastic! is now almost ready for launch, arriving with support for up-to three player co-op, not to mention a wide variety of movesets to learn and upgrade as you work to defeat an invading alien army.

As we saw in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, Go Fight Fantastic! will also feature a more competitive Horde Mode should you and your friends want to show off your skills and make a play for leaderboard domination.

