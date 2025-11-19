"When I was growing up, games were designed to be fun, not manipulative": Path of Exile co-creator shines a blacklight on the "bulls**t" design tricks infesting all my live service games

Grinding Gear Games co-founder and Path of Exile co-creator Chris Wilson has followed some other high-profile game devs to the YouTube sphere, where he shared some interesting info and perspective on development and the industry in general. His latest video essay examines "Dark Patterns" of game design, or psychological and behavioral hooks often explicitly designed to keep players logging in or spending money at all costs.

This is maybe the most important line of the video: "I hate all of this bullshit," Wilson summarizes. "When I was growing up, games were designed to be fun, not manipulative. They didn't have literal behavioral scientists and psychologists on staff trying to rewrite my brain."

If that sounds harsh, that's because it is, but if you've played virtually any live service game in the past 10 years, you'll know that it's also pretty deserved. Games have undeniably grown smarter and more aggressive about player retention, and it can feel like fun takes a back seat to ensuring internal metrics go up (because it does).