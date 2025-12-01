Embark makes free-to-play Arc Raiders sound like a nightmare, says its $40 price let it cut a lot of un-fun crap: "Crafting no longer has timers on it that you have to wait out"

Embark Studios decided to save its extraction shooter Arc Raiders from the Sisyphean toil of free-to-play gaming, and no one is happier about it than its own developers.

In fact, design director Virgil Watkins makes Arc Raiders' transition from free-to-play to its current $40-up-front situation sound like a heavenly blessing. He discusses Embark's choice to ultimately abandon free-to-play in an ongoing YouTube series about how Arc Raiders was made, saying that "it's actually, in many ways, made it drastically easier."

"In free-to-play, you need to, in some ways, make things a little stickier than they would be otherwise," Watkins explains. Every action has friction, "just so players are more incentivized to [...] keep playing your game – and, ideally, are incentivized to then spend money on that game."