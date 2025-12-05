Manor Lords publisher is "very delay-friendly" because "we don't ever want to push a game out too early"

Indie publisher Hooded Horses has built quite a catalog of excellent strategy games from small developers, including titles like Against the Storm and Manor Lords. A core part of the company's business plan is sustainable growth – which means they're very open to making sure games aren't pushing long-term players away by releasing in an unfinished state.

"Part of the Hooded Horse ethos is making sure games are ready when they launch," Hooded Horses president and CFO Snow Rui tells career development newsletter Find the First Step. "We're very delay-friendly – we don't ever want to push a game out too early. So early on, I defined part of our strategy where operating costs can be covered by our back catalog. Since the strategy games we publish tend to have long tails, ongoing sales of released games tend to be sustained and we can build on top of that."

