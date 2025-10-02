Starfield and Deus Ex actor has done "a lot" of work with EA, but isn't sitting idly by as rumored AI-powered cost-cutting plans surface following controversial $55 billion buyout: "F*** you"

EA is set to be acquired for $55 billion – assuming the deal goes through successfully – and it's been claimed that its new investors are looking to use AI to cut costs and boost profits . This obviously isn't a concept that everyone is thrilled about, including Starfield and Deus Ex actor Elias Toufexis, who's made his thoughts very clear despite doing "a lot" of work with the company.

The big EA deal will see the company take on $20 billion of debt in order to help finance the buyout, and I'm sure I don't need to tell you that's a very significant amount of money. EA employees are worried about layoffs – one ex-BioWare veteran thinks that situation is "likely," and we may see a "dramatic reduction in people" thanks to the debt, which may prompt significant cost-saving measures.

But, according to the Financial Times , individuals involved with the transaction have revealed that investors are banking on using AI-powered cost-saving measures to reduce operating costs, manage the new chunk of debt, and boost profits.

Responding to these claims, Toufexis – who voices Adam Jensen in Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, Sam Coe in Starfield, and more – initially appears to take a more diplomatic approach on Twitter. "I work for EA a lot so I should be careful here," he begins, before quickly adding his true feelings: "Fuck you."

As one fan replies , "Very subtle."

Assuming these claims are true, it's not clear exactly how AI is planned to be used within the company. It may not result in us suddenly seeing a load of AI-generated EA games, for example, but it's still concerning to imagine creative processes being taken over by AI, or humans losing their jobs after being replaced with a soulless program.

CEO Andrew Wilson has previously been very flattering of the technology, however, saying that "AI in its different forms has always been central to this creative journey," and that " this remarkable technology is not merely a buzzword for us – it's the very core of our business."

