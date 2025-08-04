Elden Ring Nightreign players sick of Everdark Augur boss can't even pretend to be sad there's a glitch that makes it jump off the edge of the map: "Nightlord felled… off the map"

Yeah, Everdark Augur might be a useless slime with no eyes, thoughts, or bones, and it might be the case that everyone hates it because of how sleepy and non-threatening it is, and, sure, some might even argue that Everdark Augur is one of the most reviled creatures in FromSoftware history, but that doesn't mean you need to push it to its mental limits! I know I said it has no thoughts… but what if it does!

There's got to be some reason that Elden Ring Nightreign players are discovering now, after they've bullied the poor creature to the brink, that there's apparently a glitch causing Everdark Augur to wander to the edge of its boss arena and throw itself off the side, killing itself almost instantly.

"Everdark Augur can fall off the map," alerts EldenRingAlert on Twitter. In an accompanying video, we see a player deliver a heavy blow to the Augur, only for the jelly enemy to sadly blob its way to the outskirts of its arena. It allows itself to slowly sink downwards, headfirst into the mist.

The player spins around a bit in an attempt to find Everdark Augur somewhere in the distance, but then its entire health bar liquifies in an instant. The battle ends, and Nightreign decides that there was a "NIGHTLORD FELLED."

"Nightlord felled...... off the map," agrees a Twitter reply.

"I hope that never happens to me!" says another popular comment. "(Dear God, please let this happen to me)."

So cruel. So callous! Though, I can understand why no one weeps for Everdark Augur – the boss was meant to be a more formidable version of the standard Augur, but it's actually eye-twitchingly easy. I just hope it knows it's not alone.

