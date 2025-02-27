Cheese cravers, big hats, and loud talkers abound in this incredibly chill Steam Next Fest demo that has me hooked on… organizing seating?

Okay, so these two kids want to sit next to each other, and also have a nap. But these other two want to have a loud chat. So they can't be near the kids or they'll wake up. But also I can't move the chatterboxes back there because that person skipped showering and one of those in the conversation really doesn't like bad smells. I could shift them across the aisle but, gah, then they'd be next to someone else who really wants to ride this bus alone while peering out the window. So it goes in Is This Seat Taken?, a logic puzzle game that's taxing and chill in equal measure.

From Poti Poti Studio (and published by Wholesome Games Presents), I've been playing the really lovely and generous Steam Next Fest demo that had me working my way through multiple modes of transportation, a cinema screening, a dine-in disco, and even a wedding reception, encompassing the Barcelona-set chapter of the game. I knew going in I loved the art style, with its monochromatic colors, chunky text, and people who are emotive literal shapes. But I didn't expect to get so hooked on listening to each shape's requests and puzzling out where to place them to get max stars. This is one of the best puzzle games I've played all year, and I can't wait for more.

Sit a while

(Image credit: Wholesome Games Presents)

At the start of each level you're presented with a location-based situation, and sometimes a little bit of narrative set-up to go along with it. You see, these shapes aren't completely abstract. Some characters re-occur, and you follow them between moments – one standout throughout my demo being an aspiring actor who feels like their shape just isn't fit for the silver screen. It's actually a bit touching, and not what I was expecting from a logic puzzler, but I love it.

With all the characters clumped up, you mouse over to see their requests, and then simply drag and drop them into place, able to rearrange as you please before you submit your result, each one you make happy earning you a star. It's easy enough to tell if they're satisfied thanks to those canny emotive designs, as they'll slump over sad if it's wrong, a speech bubble often reminding you what they're upset about; or have a big grin plastered on their mug if they're liking where they're sitting. Each request is often quite simple, ranging from wanting to be next to someone in particular, having a window seat, not sitting somewhere dirty, and the like.

(Image credit: Wholesome Games Presents)

The trick comes from trying to fulfil them all at once, and shapes who will begin to have multiple requests. Some levels turn the dial up over time, having multiple checkpoints where some shapes will leave and some will stay, getting more complex to complete until the very end. As the disco progresses, for example, more shapes want to get onto the dance floor, leaving me juggling who wants to and doesn't want to be close to the band's loudspeakers, and tactically shunting around those with heavy cologne and those who can't stand it. That's because some shapes will alter the seats around them whether you like it or not, from smells to just wearing a big hat (a no-no for the cinema, so anyone behind them will end up fuming).

Some are just tough one-and-doners, the wedding reception being a particularly devious beast (as a bonus level, it's no wonder). A matrimonial powder keg, tensions are high as some people refuse to sit next to others, and yearn for certain foods that are being served in limited supply only. I'm not sure how much wriggle room this particular challenge has, as I end up having to completely de-seat a table before situating them elsewhere, one feud between two shapes requiring them to sit as far away from each other on the same table as possible lest things kick off. So far, this is a joyous puzzler that requires just the right amount of thinking while also being immaculately chill – this is like having your temples massaged by an expert. Sweet release.

Is This Seat Taken is coming to PC at a future date.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Want to give your brain over to pure chaos instead? Moves of the Diamond Hand has you covered: This weird Steam Next Fest RPG might have more dice rolls than Baldur's Gate 3, and so far I've debated a talking fish, uncovered a clone plot, and gone head-to-head with bubble tea