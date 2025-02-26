This open-world game imagines a cartoony Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where the Master Sword is the Master Shield – it's coming to all platforms and I dig its Steam Next Fest demo

A good enough idea can be the tentpole for a whole game. The Knightling, an upcoming open-world game which seems directly inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, is all about the shield. You can shield slide around just like Link does in the open-world Zelda duology, except it's even more important for getting around The Knightling's 3D platformer-style world, delightfully sculpted from ramps and speed boosts that all but scream "shield slide here." But your sentient shield is also your melee weapon, throwing weapon, glider, parry, slow-mo throw, and basically everything else.

We first spotted The Knightling last year, and as developer Twirlbound prepares the game for a PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam release, I was eager to give it a go in Steam Next Fest. Its demo is a condensed, slightly sparse, but instantly enjoyable romp around cute hillsides dotted with treasure, towns, collectibles, and NPCs to assist as our aspiring young knight.

The Knightling - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The Knightling himself moves and controls pretty well, with a heavy shield attack combo, responsive double jump, and an especially satisfying parry and follow-up attack. A familiar shot of electricity surged through me the first time I perfectly parried a swipe from what I'd call a demon frog. Ooh, that felt good. I wish I had a few more of the moves shown off in the trailer. The more shield nonsense you can string together, the better The Knightling becomes, which I suppose bodes well for the many upgrades that are apparently in the full game.

The Knightling doesn't have a release date yet and still feels unfinished – especially in the world, which lacks the interactivity and thrill-a-minute density of Zelda's triumphs – but this is a demo with what we in the business call stuff. There's something here. The bright art style is a perfect fit for the lighthearted 3D platforming energy pouring out of this game, the soundtrack has a lovely chipper vibe, and the Swiss Army Shield may well be strong enough to carry this thing. This strikes me as a game that could be something special as long as it doesn't overextend itself in world design – less is more, for my money – and as a fan of 3D platformers and the modern Zelda games, it's staying on my wishlist.

