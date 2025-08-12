A month after Death Stranding 2's launch, we're all still trying to figure out the open-world game's deepest mystery: "Why you guys make meaningless bridges?" "Because Sam Porter BRIDGES"

If you've played any amount of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach in online mode, you've certainly seen objects even more wondrous and frightening than the BTs and the tar lakes and whatever the hell is coming out of Higgs' mouth in that one part. I'm talking, of course, about those bridges to nowhere, that cross over nothing, and yet rake in likes by the millions.

What possesses someone to spend precious resources creating a bridge that simply sits there, offering an arced hill to take over flat land? Sure, I could understand if some players built one at the start of the game, simply to figure out how the building mechanic works, but you'll see these meaningless bridges from the opening areas all the way up to the most remote, barren spots on the map.

Comments from players about these misplaced structures have been popping up here and there since launch, generally without much consensus about their point. Maybe you can seek out protection from timefall for a truck under there? Maybe there's one chunk of rock in the way that you'd rather not drive around? Maybe these players are just farming for likes?

But that still doesn't explain why anybody's giving likes to these objects. I'll dutifully give every like I can to a helpful generator, but a weird bridge? My thumb remains sheathed in such circumstances. It is, admittedly, fun to smash that like button, but come on – when everyone gets likes, no one does.

The Death Stranding 2 subreddit is still getting meme posts about these bridges from time to time, with some comparisons to bizarre examples of bridges to nowhere in real life. Shout-out to the user who wrote a whole in-universe corpus entry trying to explain these things.

I think the most valid insight, however, comes from a post simply titled "why you guys make meaningless bridges." The top comment has the answer: "Because Sam Porter BRIDGES." I don't think we're going to get a more convincing explanation than that, folks.

