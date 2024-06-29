After just two weeks, Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance enters Steam's highest-rated JRPG chart

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance, the juicy mega-re-release for (obviously) Shin Megami Tensei 5, has already wormed its way into Steam's best-rated Japanese role-playing games chart a mere two weeks after its launch.

For those not in the ShinPersonaHackers camp, Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance practically bolts on an entire second campaign called the Canon of Vengeance, in addition to the base game's Canon of Creation storyline, as well as new demons to fight/recruit, new dungeons, new characters, and several other major tweaks to progression and the turn-based combat.

With so much new newness added to the landmark game, it's no surprise to hear that it's now one of best-rated JRPGs on Steam. Sitting at an 'Overwhelming Positive' score based on almost 2,500 user reviews, Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance is now the storefront's twelfth high-rated game in the subgenre's charts, beating both classics (Final Fantasy 9) and newbie heavyweights (Yakuza: Like A Dragon) alike.

The only JRPGs with better ratings are this year's Granblue Fantasy Relink, classic remake Star Ocean The Second Story R, Astlibra Revision, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, Final Fantasy 14 and the OG Final Fantasy 7, HD-2D pioneer Octopath Traveler 2, Nier Automata, and a trio of bangers at the top of the list: Persona 3 Reload, Persona 5 Royal, and Persona 4 Golden - which are all, funnily enough, Shin Megami Tensei spin-offs.

The mammoth re-release isn't just a critical hit, though. Vengeance sold a whopping 500,000 copies in three days alone, which means it's actually inching closer to the big sales numbers that its more popular spin-off series Persona normally manages. Total Shin Megami Tensei 5 sales numbers sit at a comfortable 1.6 million.

