Halo Infinite is finished with "major" updates after its next release as devs focus on Halo: Campaign Evolved, fans lament it's "going out on a whimper"

News
By published

Not so infinite now, huh?

Halo Infinite Season 2
(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo Infinite is apparently not so limitless, as community manager John Junyszek announced in Halo's November community livestream that the game's next major update will also be its last. Fans of the 2021 first-person shooter seem resigned to their newly finite existences.

"This upcoming Halo Infinite update will be our last planned major content release. And that's going to be Operation Infinite. And it's… got some good stuff in it," Junyszek says.

"We did kind of want to let people know about that," Junyszek continues. "We're really focused on now doing Halo: Campaign Evolved, and now getting Halo Infinite – all the stuff that was in the pipeline, out to our players. And a lot of that will be customization."

Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.