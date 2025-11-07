Halo Infinite is finished with "major" updates after its next release as devs focus on Halo: Campaign Evolved, fans lament it's "going out on a whimper"

Halo Infinite is apparently not so limitless, as community manager John Junyszek announced in Halo's November community livestream that the game's next major update will also be its last. Fans of the 2021 first-person shooter seem resigned to their newly finite existences.

"This upcoming Halo Infinite update will be our last planned major content release. And that's going to be Operation Infinite. And it's… got some good stuff in it," Junyszek says.

He makes it clear that Halo: Campaign Evolved, the developer's remake of the memorable 2001 shooter Halo: Combat Evolved, is "kind of the future of where our studio is starting to invest more and more of its time."

"We did kind of want to let people know about that," Junyszek continues. "We're really focused on now doing Halo: Campaign Evolved, and now getting Halo Infinite – all the stuff that was in the pipeline, out to our players. And a lot of that will be customization."

"So for the final season update," says one commenter on YouTube, "we just get shop items and the ugliest armors for the season pass."

"Going out on a whimper," the same user says in a second comment.

"The sad thing is," says a popular reaction on Reddit, "4 years of 'support' would've been great! But much of that 'support' was stuff that should've been there at launch. Too little too late."

Halo developers have been struggling against player expectations for a while; despite some fans always acting hungry for more Infinite, the past few years of layoffs at Microsoft have seemingly discouraged devs from maintaining the game rather than devoting themselves to new projects. Now, players are like parents who can't believe the Halo studio's poor manners – not mad, just disappointed.

OG Halo CE dev reacts to the remake's new sprint: "If you make a game mechanic optional you have abandoned your post, thrown up your hands and admitted you have no vision."