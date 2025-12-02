Escape From Tarkov streamer becomes first to escape from Tarkov: "You survived. But at what cost"

Extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov has been telling players to escape from Tarkov for nine years, and someone's finally gone and done it – but at great cost, narratively.

Yes, Escape from Tarkov launched into closed alpha back in 2016, and it wasn't until just now, a little over two weeks after its full launch, that someone actually did The Thing. However, while it's undeniably an impressive accomplishment, it's also worth noting that it wasn't actually possible to escape from the titular city until the game's 1.0 update, which added the new Terminal map and a full-on, narrative-driven endgame with four different endings.

I won't spoil anything here beyond what's in the headline of this story, but one of those endings was reached by streamer Tigz recently, and indeed, it involved finally fully escaping the city of Tarkov itself.