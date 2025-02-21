As if hell and demons weren't enough, Doom: The Dark Ages went medieval so id Software "could get more dark and sinister with the tool kit"

Doom is already a pretty metal series. Hell, flames, the damn music, demons getting turned inside out - that kinda thing. But developer id Software wanted to take the crudeness one step further, which is what inspired Doom: The Dark Ages' medieval pivot, according to its director.

Doom (2016), Doom Eternal, and Doom: The Dark Ages game director Hugo Martin spoke to Edge Magazine in its latest issue about why the team decided to make the newest game a prequel and why they landed on a medieval fantasy setting, of all things. (The answer won't surprise anyone who's seen the game's skull-crusher weapon that spits out bone shards.)

"Part of the reason we chose the fantasy genre is that we could get more dark and sinister with the tool kit," Martin says. "When you think medieval, dark fantasy, you think torture device, ropes, and chains, and spikes." That manifests in the game via a weapon that burps out a metal ball on a chain "to break bones with," or something called the rail spike: "literally a hammer and a giant spike." And, of course, the aforementioned skull crusher. I'm most looking forward to Doom Guy's shield-chainsaw, though, which looks like a combination of Captain America's shield and Gears of War's badass lancer. Chef's kiss.

The savagery isn't entirely rooted in history, though. This time, Doom Guy can also stomp around in a giant mech or take to the skies in a turret-carrying dragon pet - and you'll want to take advantage of your winged friend because Doom: The Dark Ages has some of the series' biggest levels, but don't worry, they won't take you longer than two hours to beat.

