JRPG grind is dead, the advanced Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake auto-battle system killed it – though devs say players may still "be in trouble if they get careless"

The new Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake differs from its original '80s editions and joins forces with the automatic battle system that has now been part of the JRPG series for decades. In this case, Square Enix devs have improved on the already smooth auto-battle system and practically turned what's in the Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake into water – though they warn players not to be too impressed with their innovation.

You don't want to get complacent. Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D requires the heroic descendant of Erdrick to face tons of creepy monsters in turn-based combat, and while some of this process falls under the category of typical JRPG grind, the strongest Dragon Quest foes are hoping you'll be distracted so that they can rip you open – according to an interview devs did with Famitsu, translated by Automaton.

"When you want to focus on leveling up, use the auto-battle system," Dragon Quest franchise creator Yuji Horii instructs players, explaining that the feature wasn't added until Dragon Quest 4 in 1990, because he wanted people to feel active in combat.

So, while Square Enix has decided to retrofit Dragon Quest 1 & 2 with a powerful auto-battle system for its Remake, Horii says, "For bosses and tough enemies, it might be better to take control. That might become the standard playstyle of many players."

"Even in minor battles," adds producer Masaaki Hayasaka, "we definitely aim for players to think that they'll be in trouble if they get careless."

As a Dragon Quest noob, Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake honestly feels like the perfect introduction.