An official Sims board game just dropped out of nowhere, and it's thrown me for a loop

Either someone buried the lede or I've been living under a rock, because apparently a Sims board game just dropped with no warning or fanfare.

Published by Goliath (a group responsible for countless family-friendly titles including Sequence), The Sims Board Game feels a bit like The Game of Life but with bonus plumbobs and references ripped straight from the screen, including a needs tracker. You'll be able to say "sul sul" to it soon as well, because it's out now exclusively at Target. It'll then launch at other retailers this August 15.

The Sims Board Game | $19.99 at Target / $19.99 at Amazon

This new board game is pitching itself as an essential addition to game night if you're a fan of the Sims past or present (Veena Fredishay!). I've not been able to try it yet because it dropped so unexpectedly, but I'm willing to bet it'll be a good gift at the very least if you're shopping for the Sims fan in your life.

From what I can tell, you play as a Sim and must lead this hapless sap through both their life and career - presumably without being set on fire or getting stuck in a swimming pool because someone removed the ladder. All Sims have a specific aspiration (like breaking up other Sims' relationships) and earn points by fulfilling them... or by impressing "iconic Sims" from across the franchise like Bob Pancakes. Each turn you'll travel around a randomized board and visit randomly-selected locations, but this wanderlust must be balanced with keeping on top of your Sim's needs.

Is the experience going to be any good? I mean, maybe. It's obviously difficult to say for sure without going hands-on, and I'm a little suspicious that the game seems to have dropped out of nowhere (which makes me think it's unlikely to go on our list of the best board games). But from what I've seen after snooping on Goliath's promo materials, it should at least be easy-going fun - and at such a reasonable price, it feels worth a gamble. At worst, I suspect it'll be an amusing distraction.

What do you think? Are you going to give it a go? Sound off in the comments, and let us know if you'll be taking your Sims to the tabletop.

