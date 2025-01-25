Katamari Damacy creator's next game is all about being normal while stuck t-posing at the same time

Game creator Keita Takahashi has a history of making surreal games that are visual feasts packed with oddball humor and endearing storylines. His next game, To a T, tries something a bit different compared to the bombastic and comical Katamari Damacy, Noby Noby Boy, and Wattam. For a start, it's focused entirely about a young adult trying to lead an everyday life, which is complicated by a disability that causes them to keep their arms outstretched.

During the week of The Game Awards 2024, I got to spend some time with Takahashi's next game, learning how to get through everyday tasks with a peculiar condition. I also spoke with the creator as he explained why he wanted to make a game that was all about injecting some much-needed positivity into gaming.

"I have noticed that there's so much violence in games today, and I wanted to make something that was not about any of that," says To a T creator Keita Takahashi. "This game is about this character's life and how they grow, and that's the kind of game I wanted to make."

Big in 2025 is the annual new year preview from GamesRadar+. Throughout January we are spotlighting the 50 most anticipated games of 2025 with exclusive interviews, hands-on previews, analysis, and so much more. Visit our Big in 2025 coverage hub to find all of our articles across the month.

Up in arms

(Image credit: Uvula LLC)

Key info Developer: Uvula LLC

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC 2025

To a T is a slice-of-life puzzle-adventure game about a young adult who goes to school, completes chores, and bonds with loved ones — all while stuck t-posing. There's a charming, upbeat energy throughout, exemplified by the exciting anime-style opening. The protagonist goes through life with optimism and positivity in healthy supply.

In the game's opening, the protagonist begins their day with the normal routine of using the bathroom, getting their wardrobe ready, and having breakfast before heading out to school. But having arms permanently outstretched complicates matters. Everyday tasks prompt a mini-game or quick-time event. However, the protagonist also has a pet dog, who acts as a helper to alleviate some of the pressure.

To a T leans heavily into physical comedy, often showing how bizarre an undertaking of everyday tasks can be – but it never presents these sequences in a way that pokes fun at the protagonist's expense. If anything, it shows how upbeat they are. One of my favorite moments from the demo was preparing a bowl of cereal. Using a custom-made spoon with an extremely long neck, I had to twist both analog sticks to pour in the milk and cereal and then position the main character's head and spoon at the correct angle for them to eat. It was so odd to see this play out, but I couldn't help but find it charming.

(Image credit: Uvula LLC)

Despite To a T being a more modest game compared to the bizarre, city-devouring action puzzle game Katamari Damacy, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, I did feel it possessed the same kind of energy as the many cult-favorite Japanese games from the mid-2000s that were unorthodox and unapologetically weird. Takahashi offered some reflection on that era of gaming.

"That was a good era [for gaming], wasn't it? There was so much creativity at that time, with [Katamari Damacy] especially," he says. "I wanted to make something that was more about living a normal life – compared to my other games."

The unapologetically bizarre concept makes To a T something I admire, and I enjoyed seeing it play out with its oddball sensibilities. Even when the game touches on some scenes where the protagonist has nightmares about their anxiety about fitting in and having to live an unusual life with arms outstretched, there's a genuine sense of positivity and openness, which is a welcome sight for a puzzle-adventure game.

To a T is set for release in 2025.