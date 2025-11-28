How Dispatch helped me to see my father's death in a new light

Every so often, you come across a game that stays with you long after the credits roll. Sometimes, it's as simple as mindless fun. Other times, it can be because of how it spoke to you on an emotional level you never expected. For me, it was the latter with AdHoc Studio's debut game, Dispatch. I didn't know too much about it before playing – expecting a silly game about sending superheroes to fight crime, not something I'd walk away from with a new perspective on my own life. But I did, and I'm forever grateful to Dispatch for it.

It didn't take long for me to latch onto Dispatch. I saw a lot of myself in its protagonist, Robert Robertson, an Iron Man-like hero turned dispatcher. Like Robert, I lost my father at a young age and didn't know him very well. Likewise, every time I ran into someone who knew him, I would hear stories about how he was a great man, loved and adored by everyone who crossed his path. Unfortunately, this was a side of him that I never knew. Growing up, we were very distant from one another, and I couldn't even tell you what his favorit