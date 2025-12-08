Skate Story is a beautiful and unique skateboarding game with great, stylized visuals and interesting characters. The movement might make you queasy and the skateboarding element could have been developed further, but it does a lot with its premise and refuses to pander to convention, which is refreshing. A wonderful creation, but not always a great game.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

If ever you needed an example for the 'games as art' debate, look no further. As a creation, Sam Eng's startling Skate Story is a monumental achievement. As a skateboarding game it's fundamentally solid but less convincing. As an entertainment product? It's hard to say exactly who it's for… but it's definitely not for everyone.

This is a story-led skateboarding game which sees you take control of a skateboarder 'made of glass and pain', seeking to eat the moons lighting the sky of the underworld. No typos there, you really are trying to eat moons. The idea goes that each moon in your stomach weighs you down into the next layer of the underworld, until you can meet the devil himself and reclaim your soul.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

You could be forgiven for asking how skateboarding fits in with any of that. Skateboarding is what you do the most, certainly, but it's a bit like Sayonara Wild Hearts in that the means of locomotion is almost incidental as it's the aesthetic whole that you're enjoying, not necessarily the nuts and bolts gameplay. But this isn't the place for ambiguity, so with most of the game spent on four wheels, let's imagine it's a normal skateboarding game for a moment and see how it holds up.

Shall I carve?

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Fast facts Release date: December 8, 2025

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2

Developer: Sam Eng, Snowhydra

Publisher: Devolver Digital

To begin with, control feels way too loose as you careen through narrow hallways trying not to shatter into a hundred pieces by colliding with too many obstacles along the way. The camera is low and offset, making it tricky to aim for grind rails and the like, though by the time you finish the game, you'll be pretty adept at hitting everything you intend to. It's more about instinct than precision.

It doesn't play like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, instead being a surprisingly realistic simulation. It's less fiddly than the original Skate, allowing you even to land sideways, and it's far more constrained and funneled than Skate 4. The game does a great job of teaching you, trick by trick, drip-feeding complexity pretty damn perfectly until you're nollieing, reverting, and chaining your moves with pleasing fluidity.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

There's an excellent combo completion 'stomp' feature where you just have to ollie then hit Square to finish your combo and bank your score. This also doubles up as an attack, draining a proportional amount of enemy health. Add in some timers and occasional command strings to follow and you've got a decent skateboarding game that rewards combos with progression rather than high scores.

At the same time, it isn't a skateboarding game at all. It's an interactive story that takes in weird and wonderful characters like a sort of talking pillow, a rabbit that purrs, and more that I won't spoil. By the end, some feel like friends, though it's all so surreal you won't know who or what to trust. Story scenes feel deliberately janky, and no characters are voiced, which is at odds with the rest of the high quality presentation.