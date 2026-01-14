Mirror's Edge originally looked like "every other Unreal game" in 2008, but it literally made people sick: "Moving very fast through the world, you got simulation sickness"
By Ashley Bardhan published
The Gears of War treatment didn't really work for Mirror's Edge
In the nearly 18 years since its release, Mirror's Edge has built a sparkling reputation for its sparkling buildings and blue skies. This, apparently, wasn't developer DICE's plan.
The parkour game's developers reflect on its now incomparable look and feel in a new interview with Design Room, where they admit Mirror's Edge was originally set to join its apocalyptic siblings – like Gears of War or Fallout 3 – in looking very, let's say, piss yellow. But looking at th