Mirror's Edge originally looked like "every other Unreal game" in 2008, but it literally made people sick: "Moving very fast through the world, you got simulation sickness"

In the nearly 18 years since its release, Mirror's Edge has built a sparkling reputation for its sparkling buildings and blue skies. This, apparently, wasn't developer DICE's plan.

The parkour game's developers reflect on its now incomparable look and feel in a new interview with Design Room, where they admit Mirror's Edge was originally set to join its apocalyptic siblings – like Gears of War or Fallout 3 – in looking very, let's say, piss yellow. But looking at th