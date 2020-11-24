A new Fuser video that premiered during the Golden Joystick Awards 2020 was a timely reminder that - in a year where we missed out on a lot of live music - you can try your hand at showing off your festival DJ skills for friends, family, or just an audience of your own eardrums.

Created by Harmonix, the studio that brought you Rock Band and Guitar Hero, the game uses top tier tracks from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Post Malone, and challenges you to create your own mixes and mash-ups to keep your audience hyped. The further you progress, the more tracks you can unlock, and the more option you'll have to customize your DJ look and show.

Fuser has a library of over 100 songs to play with, and DLC drops to make sure your record box is packed full of your favorites. Some of the songs available with the base game include:

Bodak Yellow - Cardi B

All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA

Here Comes Your Man - Pixies

Cheap Thrills - Sia ft. Sean Paul

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Regulate - Warren G & Nate Dogg

Killing In The Name - Rage Against The Machine

Better Now - Post Malone

The game comes with a single-player campaign where you work your way through six different venues, but you can also collaborate or compete with online multiplayer. The game is also designed to let you save and share your mixes online, so everyone can hear your genius.

Fuser is available now on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.