A44 Games' Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is bringing the big guns and the big gods when it's released on PC and console later this year. The action RPG is the newest game from the New Zealand studio that gave us the sunless survival game Ashen in 2018.

The Future Games Show gave us a brand new, behind-the-scenes look at Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. We got to see how players will follow the story of soldier Nor Vanek and their magical companion Enki as they fight their way through a world where someone left the Door to the Afterlife ajar, leaving the old God’s army of the undead to go on a rampage. Not to mention letting a draft in.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an open-world game, so get ready to explore every inch of its magical landscape, all while trying to save humanity from the undead, of course. A44 Games promises ax-wielding, gunplay, and magic along the way as well as cities, deserts, and dark ruins to conquer. You'll need help too, so part of your quest will involve recruiting the Blackstream sappers, a gang of explosives and weaponry experts, to fight for your cause.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will be released later this year on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, and you can wishlist it right now on Steam.



You can read even more about Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn in an exclusive cover feature in the latest issue of Edge Magazine available to buy right now.