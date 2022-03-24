First gameplay for rhythm-action FPS Gun Jam drops at the Future Games Show

Rhythm-action / FPS hybrid Gun Jam just got its first gameplay trailer and it looks sick.

Debuting as part of the Future Games Show, Gun Jam is coming to us from developer Jaw Drop Games and published by Raw Fury.

Although it doesn't have a confirmed release date, when it does arrive it'll be delivering gameplay that's basically Rock Band and Guitar Hero meets Call of Duty or Doom.

Set in a city called Mubel where a mysterious beat put out by a character known as The Speaker rules everything and music is used to control its citizens, Gun Jam works by you shooting your gun to the beat to survive. On-screen prompts will let you know what to press and when, switching between multiple weapons, but you've also got to handle moving and aiming along with that too.

The enemies you face are also bound by the music, tranced out in the same way as the city's people. Said music is all unique too, written specifically for the game, and draw from various genres such as Trap, Metal, and EDM.

The music will also change as you move through new environments and discover new enemies too, meaning we're in for quite the audio experience. Not to mention a visual one, with all those neons.

There will be both a story and arcade mode featured in Gun Jam for players to enjoy, and while the game hasn't got a firm release date yet it will drop first on PC. Console launches are also planned for "later down the road".