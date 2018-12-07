Fire up your nostalgia engines, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is bringing back the bandicoot

There's never been a better time to be a dusty copy of a '90s video game, chances are you're getting a remaster any day now. Crash Team Racing is the latest old school classic to get a wash and brush up for a new audience, with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled just announced at The Game Awards.

"Our focus was to look at what had been done in the past and look at how we could bring an authentic experience, but also how we could modernize the experience for today's audience," explains Thomas Wilson, co-studio head at developer Beenox.

"There's a reason it's called Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and it's because it's the same game you loved, but revved up to the max. The same tracks, the same characters but all injected with brand new visual fidelity, a lot more personality - the characters are fully animated - and of course we're bringing the online experience as well."

Online multiplayer is a new addition to the classic series, and joins modes like Adventure, Arcade Single Race and Cup Race, Time Trials, and Battle Mode.

The other new twist is the chance to play as the original's villain, Nitros Oxide. You can do that either by plumping for the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - Nitros Oxide Edition, where he's unlocked right away, or by beating special challenges in the Adventure Mode. You can also unlock his hovercraft.

"In the original Crash Team Racing game Nitros Oxide was not a playable character. For us it was obvious that people would expect to be racing with Nitros Oxide this time around."

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will be released on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on June 21, 2019.