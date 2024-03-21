Unchained Entertainment hasn't given up on its Norse-inspired hack-and-slash game, Final Stand: Ragnarok. In fact, just like the Ragnarok cycle itself, the game is now in a refreshed phase of early access. Despite the game being available in some form on Steam since 2021, the developers now seem ready for battle with a new-found energy.

"It's been a while for us to get where we are", said Mark Jacobs, CEO at Unchained Entertainment in a new video feature at Future Games Show.

"But the key thing for us is, we never gave up, and we're at the point now where not only is FSR (Final Stand: Ragnarok) ready to launch, but our engine can do things that no one else we've seen so far is able to do".

Unchained Entertainment seems to have been going through a rebirth of its own as the company recently rebranded while working on three projects. The name "City State Entertainment" gave way as it developed Camelot Unchained. Simultaneously, the studio was laying the tracks for FSR's launch while seemingly improving its proprietary engine. Impressive stuff!

Final Stand: Ragnarok is an upcoming multiplayer hack and slash, slash tower defense game that allows you and up to nine teammates to load into iconic battles inspired by Norse Mythology. You'll stand together against waves of enemies that could be up to a thousand in number, driving back the undead hordes that are trying to destroy the Gods of Asgard.

The game's art director compared its large-scale battles (which will run 500 or more in-game characters at 30fps) to Helm's Deep from Lord of the Rings. For anyone else who's played the Helm's Deep level from Lord of the Rings: Conquest, that makes it sound incredibly appealing.

Final Stand Ragnarok is in early access now, but the developers at Unchained are aiming for a full Steam launch this month. Thereafter, they'll look to bring massive Norse battles to at least one of the consoles later this year.

