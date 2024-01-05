Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s marketing team jokingly take credit for the green comet that passed Earth for the first time in 50,000 years

The marketing team behind Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is taking credit for a green comet that passed Earth last year.

A social media post from twelve months ago shows the rare green comet that passed the planet for the first time in 50,000 years, and now, several members from Square Enix’s marketing department retrospectively took credit for the cosmic occurrence (jokingly, of course).

"Wow, shoutout to our marketing team, talk about a stellar job," community representative Sam Bowman jokes on Twitter.

Our first choice was a meteor but this seemed like an acceptable alternative. I asked the team if we could have the comet pass by Earth on Feb 29th but they said no lol #FF7Rebirth https://t.co/PSmbIDNBXfJanuary 4, 2024 See more

What do green comets have to do with Final Fantasy 7? Technically, nothing. But meteors, on the other hand, do play a large part in the classic game's story. Marketing manager Jarek Ceballos reveals that the team's first choice was a meteor, but a comet "seemed like an acceptable alternative." Ceballos jokes he asked higher-ups to have the comet pass by on February 29th - Rebirth's release date - "but they said no."

Final Fantasy 7's big motif was the now-iconic meteor - a rocky type of comet - that's front and center in the logo. The meteor's green hues set the stage perfectly for the game's color palette, which is also reflected in the Lifestream and Mako Energy. And while Sephiroth only casts the cataclysmic spell in combat, the materia's threat is enough to fuel Cloud and Co. through the adventure.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth might reference the spell once it releases next month. The developers have already teased that Sephiroth has an expanded role in the world map, but that green cosmic energy seems more relevant to Aerith, whose fate in the remake trilogy is still unknown. That hasn't stopped Square Enix from endlessly teasing fans about it, though.

Square Enix’s CEO recently doubled down on the company’s "aggressive" commitment to using AI in game development.