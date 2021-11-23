Final Fantasy 14 wins Best Community at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021

Final Fantasy 14 has taken the crown for the Best Games Community award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021.

Square Enix's mega-popular MMO beat out some incredibly tough competition this year to take the award. It saw off the likes of Capcom's excellent Monster Hunter Rise, the game that just keeps on giving years later in No Man's Sky, and Bungie's ongoing foray into new realms of Destiny 2.

You can see the full list of nominees just below:

Destiny 2

Dreams

Final Fantasy 14 (winner)

Monster Hunter Rise

Magic: The Gathering Arena

No Man's Sky: Origins

Final Fantasy 14 has only gone from strength to strength over the past two years, in the aftermath of the astounding Shadowbringers expansion in 2019. The servers at times have barely been able to cope with the influx of players, and that's without a significant new expansion having launched in over two years.

Square-Enix's massive MMO is barreling towards the Endwalker expansion, which launches later this year in December. Set to bring to a close a storyline that's been running now for well over a decade, the stakes couldn't be higher for the heroic Scions and the player base at large, as all eyes are on Endwalker to provide a show-stopping conclusion to its brilliant saga.

"Final Fantasy 14's climactic expansion feels like it's building towards something special," we wrote after going hands-on with Endwalker last month. "The expansion's brand new content feels brilliantly put together, as though the Reaper and Sage will effortlessly meld into existence alongside the existing Jobs, and meaningful new changes like the Trust system upgrades and downscaled damage attributes feel primed to set up Final Fantasy 14 for even more success in the years to come."

You can play Final Fantasy 14 right now on PC, PS5, and PS4.