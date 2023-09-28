Feel the force of Retro Gamer 251

The next issue of Retro Gamer is on sale now and features a tremendous Star Wars double bill. Daron Stinnett looks back at the original Star Wars: Dark Forces, while members of Nightdive Studios reveal what’s in store for the new remaster. The Star Wars fun continues with a look at both Star Wars: Starfighter and Jedi Starfighter, two console shooters that were designed to capitalize on the PC success of games like Star Wars: X-Wing and TIE Fighter.

Other highlights of issue 251 include an in-depth look at Activision’s original Call Of Duty. Discover how its genesis began with Electronic Arts’ Medal Of Honor series and how the developers strived to make its depiction of World War II as accurate as possible, from crafting the game’s AI to making explosions feel shockingly convincing.

Keeping the war theme going, Retro Gamer 251 also looks at Konami’s Gradius series, has Ultimate Guides on LED Storm and Hogs Of War, and examines the creation of the controversial 8-bit shoot-’em-up Katakis. There’s also a look at Callahan’s Crosstime Saloon and the magazine highlights ten of Donkey Kong’s most interesting games and what you can expect to pay for them today. Issue 251 also features miniature articles on Sega’s 3-D Glasses, The Official Frogger, Space Giraffe, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Super Pac-Man, and so much more.

