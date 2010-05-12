Fallout: New Vegas Collector's Edition full of stuff you don't need

Today, Bethesda announced the contents of the Fallout: New Vegas Collector's Edition, which is now available for pre-order in North America. The box contains eight poker chips (including " the game’s highly coveted 'Lucky 38' platinum chip "), a deck of cards, a hard cover graphic novel which tells the events leading up to the game's story, a making-of DVD, and, of course, the game. All that for $79.99! Yeah... you don't really need all that. But we won't lie, it looks cool.

If you do pick it up, let me know if I made it into the making-of documentary on the DVD. I was watching a demo of the game with a big crowd of gamz jarnalists as cameras were being swung about like buzzing flies. Just look for the skinny guy in plaid and too-tight jeans. Oh wait, that was half the room.

May 11, 2010