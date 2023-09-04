Extremely ambitious Tears of the Kingdom player is attempting to gather 999 of every item without duplication glitch

A Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player has set themselves the huge challenge of collecting 999 of every item in the game, without using a duplication glitch.

The player in question has been documenting their progress over on Reddit via a series of posts over the last few days. By the looks of it, their journey began by collecting 999 Gibdo guts and Gibdo bones - although it isn't specified, we're going to assume that means 999 of the Gibdo guts and 999 of the Gibdo bones, so that's close to 2,000 in total.

Fortunately, for those who want to see how this incredible feat is pulled off, the same Reddit user has been sharing gameplay clips that demonstrate the method behind their madness. For example, in the Gibdo video, Link can be seen making the most of the Lightning Temple in Tears of the Kingdom to pick up all the Gibdo parts they can get.

Gibdos aside, this player has also managed to collect both apples and golden apples , raw bird drumsticks , Fire, Bomb, Shock, and Ice fruits , eggs , and more. Considering there are 15 different types of mushroom, 17 types of fruit, 17 different wild greens, six types of meat, plus countless more items in the game - we're not entirely sure why anyone would want to attempt such a challenge, especially without using any kind of duplication glitch. Regardless, we can't wait to see this player finally reach their lofty goal.

Although this player refuses to use any duplication glitches, they are relying on a small helping hand in the form of some Zelda Amiibo cards. As revealed in this post , the cards are "an absolute must-have" to complete this challenge as "the amount and variety of items you can get daily is unmatched by any other method," according to the player. If you didn't know, by using the Zelda Amiibo cards in Tears of the Kingdom, players can get their hands on a variety of items and upgrades.