This Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro bundle is back to $299, but it won't be for long

As part of the Black Friday Walmart PS4 deals, the big-and-blue retailer is selling a 1TB PS4 Pro with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for just $299. This console almost never dips below $300, and Modern Warfare is nearly $40 on its own in Walmart's sale, so this is one heck of a bundle. It's so good, in fact, that its price recently jumped to $375, but as of this writing it's returned to $299. This is a fantastic deal, and there's no telling how long it will last, so if you've been on the fence about it, now's the time to buy.

The PS4 Pro is the better, beefier version of Sony's flagship console. It has a better hard drive, stronger processors, and expanded memory, so it's able to play compatible games at higher frame rates, resolutions, and in HDR. You'll need a PS4 Pro for 4K PlayStation gaming, and even if you don't have a 4K TV, you can still take advantage of the system's crisp HDR output and smooth supersampling. Not only that, no matter what game you play, you'll benefit from reduced load times and snappier menus. It's hands-down the best way to play PS4 games, including Modern Warfare, making this one of the year's best PS4 Black Friday deals .

This deal was never going to last long, and at this rate, it might be gone before Black Friday even arrives.

You can pair your new console with an equally powerful screen with the early Black Friday TV deals that are starting to appear now.