First reactions to new Star Wars show The Acolyte are calling it Twin Peaks meets The Batman

The first reactions are in for The Acolyte, the newest Star Wars show on Disney Plus – and viewers are loving the series' dark, murder mystery vibes and "Force-fu" fight scenes.

Set 100 years before The Phantom Menace, the show will take us into a world of shadows and crime in the galaxy far, far away, centering around a former Padawan (The Hunger Games' Amandla Stenberg) and her Jedi Master (Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae). The cast also includes The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss, The Good Place's Manny Jacinto, and His Dark Materials' Dafne Keen.

"Star Wars: #TheAcolyte is a DREAM for fans of The High Republic era and a fresh experience for everyone else. 4 eps in and it’s taking its time layering in the dark mystery. RIVETING fight choreography and SUPERB performances from Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae. I’m diggin it," said one fan .

Others also praised the fight scenes, particularly the "Force-fu," which will see characters engage in hand-to-hand martial arts rather than reaching for their lightsabers. "Star Wars: #TheAcolyte is filled with mystery and darkness that delves deep into new and diverse depths of the galaxy. I’ve seen 4 eps and dig the sinister story it’s steadily setting up. BIG potential in this era. Carrie-Anne Moss with a lightsaber doing Force-Fu is PERFECTION," wrote one viewer .

"#TheAcolyte is a blend of murder mystery with Star Wars charm. 4 episodes in, and it’s clear that this new timeline will add to the lore of the galaxy in BIG ways. The Kung Fu force fighting is MAGICAL! JJ as Sol is the COOLEST Jedi since QUI GON! Can’t wait to see where it goes," agreed another.

Audiences have also made comparisons to other titles, from fellow Star Wars series Andor to some more unlikely parallels, which have done nothing but raise our expectations. "THE ACOLYTE Eps 1-4 are superb. A captivating murder mystery that evokes the detective tales of Twin Peaks & Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Mature like Andor while fully embracing & thematically connecting to the prequels. Seeing the High Republic in live-action does not disappoint," a viewer tweeted.

"#TheAcolyte is the force-sensitive version of Andor. The cast is stellar, the writing of each episode is jam packed. Practical sets and amazing costumes, as well as sfx work make every location feel lived in, while having an emotional throughline to keep it focused," wrote another.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney Plus on June 4. In the meantime, make sure you're up to speed with everything else still to come in the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.