Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro reveals he shot all the scenes with Jacob Elordi's Creature and Mia Goth's Elizabeth at a higher frame rate: "You can feel that effect leaning on every emotional beat"

Jacob Elordi as the Creature and Mia Goth as Elizabeth in Frankenstein
(Image credit: Netflix)

Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro has revealed that he used a different frame rate for the scenes between Jacob Elordi's Creature and Mia Goth's Elizabeth – and that's one of the reasons why viewers are noticing more emotional resonance between the two characters.

"I shot all their scenes together at 36 frames per second so I could slow down certain moments/Gestures (wedding dress moth flutter float) or speed them (her face trembling in glove scene) and you can feel that effect leaning on every emotional beat…" del Toro wrote on Twitter, in response to a fan who'd noticed slower movements in a scene between the two characters.

