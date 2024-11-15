The 32 greatest George Clooney movies

George Clooney has come a long way from television emergency rooms. He's regarded as one of the most prolific (and most handsome) movie stars of all time. But which George Clooney movies are actually the greatest of all time?

Born in Kentucky, George Clooney began preparing for a life of fame when he developed Bell's palsy in high school – a condition that paralyzes the face. In a 2018 interview with NPR, Clooney remarked: "It's probably a great thing that it happened to me because it forced me to engage in a series of making fun of myself. And I think that's an important part of being famous. The practical jokes have to be aimed at you."

After graduating high school and working jobs like stock boy and going door-to-door selling insurance – not to mention failing to make it in pro baseball, being cut from tryouts for the Cincinnati Reds – Clooney caught the acting bug when he became an extra in a 1978 TV miniseries filmed in Clooney's hometown. After years of guest and supporting roles on the small screen, Clooney made his way to the ER in, what else, ER, as the chiseled Dr. Doug Ross in the wildly successful network medical drama. It wasn't long before Clooney's profile got bigger when he successfully made the leap to movies.

Since getting behind the camera as director (beginning with the 2002 movie Confessions of a Dangerous Mind), George Clooney is regarded not just as a major movie star, but a director, producer, not to mention outspoken political activist humanitarian. In the press, he's been on Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World several times (between 2007 and 2009), as well as various "Sexiest Man Alive" lists. Basically, your mom hasn't just heard of him, but he's probably her favorite man on TV.

With all of that in mind, here are 32 of the greatest George Clooney movies of all time.

32. One Fine Day (1996)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

After cultivating his star on primetime television, George Clooney leapt to the big screen; among his first movies as a leading man was the romantic comedy One Fine Day, opposite Michelle Pfeiffer. The movie follows one peculiar day in the lives of two extremely busy single parents – played by Clooney and Pfeiffer – who wind up spending a rollercoaster 12 hours with each other after their respective kids miss a field trip. (Naturally, sparks fly even with their rambunctious kids tagging along.) With Pfeiffer as his primary screen partner, One Fine Day is a tender and funny glimpse of what's about to come from a soon-to-be major movie star.

31. South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut (1999)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In an amusing nod to his starring role on ER, George Clooney has a novelty voiceover cameo in the 1999 South Park movie South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut. When prone-to-death Kenny is once again severely hurt, his friends whisk him to a hospital where he goes under the knife of Dr. Gouache (voiced by Clooney). Unfortunately, the good doctor swaps Kenny's heart for a baked potato, which ultimately kills Kenny whose soul ends up in Hell. But don't worry, that's just the beginning of the movie…

30. Tomorrowland (2015)

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

While it has dubious recognition as one of Disney's biggest box office flops, Tomorrowland has some merit as an entertaining and sometimes gorgeous piece of science fiction. The movie stars George Clooney as a former child inventor who has grown into a cynical recluse in a futuristic parallel dimension known as "Tomorrowland." He's soon visited by a teenager (Britt Robertson), who urges Clooney's Frank Walker to show her Tomorrowland to save their home Earth. Although Disney clearly hoped Tomorrowland would launch a new franchise in the vein of Pirates of the Caribbean, it didn't take off like a rocket. But between Clooeny and the Space Age-inspired vision exhibited by director Brad Bird – also of The Iron Giant and The Incredibles – Tomorrowland is more than worth a day pass.

29. Ticket to Paradise (2022)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The onscreen reunion of George Clooney and Julia Roberts as a romantic pair was staged in the breezy rom-com Ticket to Paradise, from director Ol Parker. Clooney and Roberts play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences and stop their daughter's seemingly hasty marriage to her new boyfriend in Indonesia. While Ticket to Paradise isn't exactly heaven on Earth, Clooney and Roberts' chemistry is irresistible, and the movie takes full advantage of its stars' comfort and familiarity with one another to effortlessly entertain.

28. Solaris (2002)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

It's hard to eclipse a movie like Andrei Tarkovsky's landmark 1972 sci-fi Solaris, which is why director Steven Soderbergh didn't even want to try. (In interviews, he stated he was hewing more closely to the original 1961 Polish novel by Stanislaw Lem.) Although Tarkovsky is inescapable, Sodebergh's film is an admirable effort, thanks in large part to George Clooney. The actor stars as Dr. Kelvin, a psychologist sent to a space station to investigate a strange happening aboard. As soon as he gets there, he's himself subjected to visions of his late wife. Both versions of Solaris wrestle with themes like reality and memory, but each offers its own escape.

27. Money Monster (2016)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

In this post-financial crisis thriller, George Clooney plays a charismatic financial advisor on TV who is taken hostage by a disgruntled viewer (Jack O'Connell) who blames him for his bankruptcy. Julia Roberts co-stars as his quick-thinking producer, who supports Clooney from afar as he's forced to stand before a loaded gun. Money Monster, directed by actress Jodie Foster, isn't as suspenseful or propulsive as it maybe ought to be, given its preoccupation with responsibility and harsh lessons learned. But Clooney admirably shoulders the movie to the finish line.

26. The Good German (2006)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

In this homage to classic 1940s film noir from director Steven Soderbergh, George Clooney plays American journalist Jake Geismer who, while on assignment covering peace negotiations during World War II, gets caught up in a mystery by an old lover (Cate Blanchett). Intentionally and purposefully staged like a '40s movie – right down to its uses of 32mm lenses that were used during the period – The Good German makes a good case that George Clooney could have been a star in any time in Hollywood history.

25. Batman & Robin (1997)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

For so long, Batman & Robin was deemed one of the worst movies of all time to the point it "ruined" the Batman franchise (until Christopher Nolan's gritty reboot some years later). But after an abundance of overly-aggressive dark superheroes, Joel Schumacher's camp-inspired kaleidoscope has aged impressively well. In Batman & Robin, George Clooney steps up as the new Caped Crusader, as Batman and his ward Robin (Chris O'Donnell) team up with Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone) to stop a new alliance of villains, Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) and Mister Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger). Batman & Robin is loaded with corny zingers and doesn't take itself too seriously – but maybe that's what good comic book movies should be anyway.

24. The Monuments Men (2014)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

War is hell, and amid the bodies and bloodshed, someone has to save the art. In The Monuments Men, directed by and starring George Clooney, a group of art historians team up during World War II to save priceless works of art from destruction by the Nazis. Loosely based on real-life people (the movie adapts the nonfiction book Monuments Men: Allied Heroes, Nazi Thieves and the Greatest Treasure Hunt in History by Robert M. Edsel and Bret Witter), The Monuments Men tells an admirable story about what is really lost in the fogs of war.

23. Leatherheads (2008)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In the early years of pro American football, players wore flimsy leather caps which barely protected their noggins from the sport's brutality. Such lunkheaded energy is everywhere in George Clooney's Leatherheads, a period sports comedy. Clooney dons the muddy jersey of Dodge Connelly, captain of the Duluth Bulldogs who recruits a former college football star and World War I hero, Carter Rutherford (John Krasinski). While the beautiful sport of football starts to thrive, Dodge's life spirals as he enters a love triangle with Carter for the affections of a beautiful Chicago Tribune reporter (Renée Zellweger). Leatherheads is as smart as playing without a helmet, but it's a hell of a time in the end zone.

22. The Midnight Sky (2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

In 2020, a year full of introspection, George Clooney released his seventh directorial feature The Midnight Sky on Netflix. Based on the 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, Clooney stars as a reclusive academic living alone in the Arctic in the year 2049, when Earth has been mostly evacuated following a major disaster. While Clooney's Augustine Lofthouse is resigned to die in his lonely corner, he winds up finding a mute girl (Caoilinn Springall) and works to survive and find the girl her home. While The Midnight Sky received lukewarm reviews from critics, it's a worthy picture that invites audiences to slow down for a change, to look up at the night sky and wonder in awe.

21. The Ides of March (2011)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

George Clooney helms this sizzling political thriller that goes deep behind the rallies and the cameras. Ryan Gosling stars as a press secretary who is initially loyal to a superstar politician, Governor Mike Morris (Clooney) until a personal scandal involving a pretty intern (Evan Rachel Wood) challenges his resolve. No one said Washington D.C. was sunshine and rainbows, and Clooney's The Ides of March revels in the dark underbelly of America's capital, where ethics and ambition are as hotly contested as polls and votes.

20. The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

It is, perhaps, the greatest Coen Brothers movie never made by the auteurs. In Grant Heslov's The Men Who Stare at Goats, a fictionalized adaptation of Jon Ronson's nonfiction book from 2004, Ewan McGregor plays a reporter whose crumbling love life compels him to report on the Iraq War in Kuwait. There, he stumbles on the story of a lifetime involving a top secret unit of the U.S. Army that allegedly tried to train soldiers with psychic superpowers. George Clooney plays McGregor's primary source, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces operator named Lyn Cassady. Irreverent and quirky, The Men Who Stare at Goats is buoyed by committed stars like Clooney, McGregor, and Jeff Bridges.

19. Syriana (2005)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

As the War on Terror heated up in the Middle East, George Clooney stepped into the frames of Syriana, an epic political blockbuster that won Clooney an Academy Award. Based on Robert Baer's 2003 memoir See No Evil, Syriana follows multiple different story threads spanning five continents – almost all of them underscored by the big business of oil. Clooney is at the center of the movie's biggest thread, as a veteran CIA officer named Bob Barnes who is tasked with assassinating an Iranian political figure but wrestles with the ethics of his assignment. Even in a crowded ensemble, Clooney is a standout, fully earning his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

18. Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The manicured magazine sheen of this Hollywood rom-com betrays the sharp comic genius within; it's less surprising when you know it's written and directed by the Coen Brothers. In Intolerable Cruelty, George Clooney plays a charismatic divorce attorney who goes toe-to-toe with a drop-dead beautiful socialite (Catherine Zeta-Jones). A complicated romance blooms even when they stand on opposite sides of the courtroom. Love isn't patient, love isn't kind – but it's still hot, as evidenced by Clooney and Zeta-Jones in this sharp-tongued comedy.

17. The American (2010)

(Image credit: Focus Features)

George Clooney can never play James Bond, but he makes a great case for playing his rival in The American. In this handsome spy/suspense thriller, Clooney stars as a top assassin who botches a job and retreats to a scenic Italian countryside for one final assignment. As he falls for a beautiful prostitute (Violante Placido) and strikes up a friendship with a priest (Paolo Bonacelli), Clooney's Jack begins to consider a totally new life until the ruthlessness of his profession calls him again. Delectable and precise, The American is a stylish enigma, like an alluring stranger staring across the room.

16. Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Time to get the gang together again. After Ocean's Twelve, George Clooney reunited with director Steven Soderbergh and co-stars Matt Damon and Brad Pitt for a third round in Ocean's Thirteen. Clooney returns as master thief Danny Ocean, who reassembles his group to steal from another ruthless Las Vegas casino magnate (Al Pacino); this time, they get small, reluctant help from their former enemy, Terry (Andy García). While both Ocean's sequels pale in comparison to the original, Ocean's Thirteen brings the fun back to the series with a stacked deck.

15. Burn After Reading (2008)

(Image credit: Focus Features)

In this pitch black comedy from the Coen Brothers, George Clooney appears as a federal marshal whose philandering places him in the middle of an attempted blackmail by dimwit gym employees – played by Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand – against a former CIA agent (John Malkovich) who is just trying to write a memoir. While Clooney isn't a driving force in the plot, he's in fine form as a charming serial cheater; that he's briefly the only one who really excites McDormand's profoundly lonely Linda is just a little tragic.

14. Hail, Caesar! (2016)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In this mid-2010s era Coen Brothers gem, George Clooney is unwittingly at the center of a ransom plot by blacklisted screenwriters against their capitalist studio bosses. Set in 1950s Hollywood during McCarthyism, Clooney plays simple-minded movie star Baird Whitlock, who is kidnapped by Communists. As Clooney sways to the proletariat cause, flummoxed studio fixer Eddie Manix (Josh Brolin) desperately tries to get him back while keeping everyone's heads on straight – including his own. While there's debate whether Hail, Caesar! is anywhere near the Coens' best movie, George Clooney is simply delightful as a movie star who isn't all that bright.

13. The Descendants (2011)

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Alexander Payne's acclaimed 2011 movie The Descendants is all about trouble in paradise. George Clooney leads the movie as Matt Kim, a family man and lawyer in Hawaii who is balancing between selling his inherited land worth millions and dealing with his wife's coma and revelation of her infidelity. All throughout this sun-kissed comedy-drama, Matt rebuilds his connection to his daughters while riding life's biggest waves. Sincere, heavy, but never without a sense of hope or humor, The Descendants sees George Clooney in one of his finest single performances of his career.

12. The Thin Red Line (1998)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

This is the story of C Company. From writer and director Terrance Malick, and based on James Jones' 1962 novel, The Thin Red Line follows U.S. Soldiers on the frontlines of World War II – played by Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, Woody Harrelson, and more – who stare into the abyss of humanity during the bloody Battle of Mount Austen in Guadalcanal. George Clooney has a very minor role, but it's a critical one, as his Capt. Charles Bosche makes a big show of himself beating his chest and saying a whole lot of nothing to the annoyance of Sean Penn's Sgt. Welsh. Clooney isn't among the headlining stars, but The Thin Red Line is too majestic and expansive to not consider it one of his finest films.

11. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)

(Image credit: Miramax)

After years of acting in front of the camera, George Clooney made his debut behind it in his stylish 2002 spy thriller Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Based on the too-good-to-be-true story (and probably isn't anyway) of Chuck Barris, the movie follows Barris (Sam Rockwell) who begins moonlighting as a CIA assassin while maintaining his career as a TV game show host. Regardless of the movie's factual basis or lack thereof, George Clooney flexes his studied knowledge of filmmaking in this playful Cold War era spy movie. Clooney also appears in the supporting role of CIA agent Jim Byrd, who ropes Barris into his second and deadly gig.

10. Gravity (2013)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

So much of Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity rides on the heightened panic of Sandra Bullock, an astronaut who floats in space after an explosive accident. The movie's novel sustained one-shot is reliant on Bullock to carry it all the way through from start to finish, and indeed Bullock is up to the task. But George Clooney's supporting role of a fellow astronaut lends the movie necessary calm for the tension to not feel fatiguing. No one can hear you scream in space, but when George Clooney is there, you can at least take a deep breath.

9. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

In this sepia-toned comedy classic from the Coen Brothers, George Clooney leads as Ulysses McGill, a runaway convict in 1930s Mississippi who, along with two other fellow former inmates – played by John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson – embarks on a search for treasure. Entirely by accident, the trio wind up popular folk musicians. In this satirical riff over Homer's Odyssey that interrogates the meaning of family and the American dream, O Brother, Where Art Thou? is a hilarious trek through timeless Americana.

8. Out of Sight (1998)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

George Clooney began his epic collaboration with Steven Soderbergh in the director's simmering action-comedy flick Out of Sight. George Clooney stars as Jack Foley, a charismatic bank robber who forges a strange but erotic relationship with beautiful U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco (played by Jennifer Lopez). Love and the law mix in complicated ways in this celebrated Soderbergh feature, and much of its appeal is due to the red-hot chemistry between Clooney and Lopez. Although Out of Sight didn't blow up the box office, it has quietly found a cult audience. In 2003, while promoting Solaris in London, Clooney looked back on Out of Sight as "a really good film" ( via The Guardian ).

7. Up in the Air (2009)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Life isn't about destinations, but the connections you make along the way. That's the underlying idea behind Jason Reitman's romantic dramedy Up in the Air, based on Walter Kirn's novel. George Clooney stars as corporate downsizer Ryan Bingham, who travels all around America conducting staff layoffs on behalf of (cowardly) employers. While starting a fling with another traveling businesswoman (Vera Farmiga), he meets an ambitious twenty-something colleague (Anna Kendrick) who challenges Ryan to rethink and reorient his life. Set in and around airport terminals, TSA gates, hotels, and conference rooms, Up in the Air finds the depths of humanity in spaces where connections are always fleeting.

6. Three Kings (1999)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Director David O. Russell had numerous blows with George Clooney during the making of Three Kings. That tension is palpable in Clooney's heated performance as Major Gates, a disillusioned soldier in Iraq in the immediate aftermath of the Gulf War who spearheads a search for buried gold. Three Kings is as fiery as the desert sun, an experimental arthouse movie in the armored shell of a gritty war/heist blockbuster, all loaded with commentary towards America's history of violent campaigns abroad. In a 1999 interview with Entertainment Weekly , Clooney said: "Will I work with David ever again? Absolutely not. Never. Do I think he's tremendously talented and do I think he should be nominated for Oscars? Yeah."

5. From Dusk 'Till Dawn (1996)

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Still fresh from the sanitary operating rooms of ER, George Clooney goes guns blazing in a grimy saloon in Robert Rodriguez's riotous 1996 vampire Western flick, From Dusk 'Till Dawn. Clooney co-stars with Quentin Tarantino as fugitive brothers who hold a family hostage as a way to cross into Mexico only to end up trapped in a bar full of bloodsucking vampires. A delirious mix of outlaw Westerns and midnight B-movie horror, From Dusk 'Till Dawn is the rare horror movie where you're cheering more than screaming.

4. Good Night, and Good Luck (2005)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

The pungent odor of McCarthyism permeates in George Clooney's dignified period drama Good Night, and Good Luck. Directed by Clooney and co-written by Clooney with Grant Heslov, the movie depicts esteemed CBS news journalist Edward R. Murrow (portrayed in the movie by David Straihairn) who, in 1954, takes a stand against Senator Joseph McCarthy and his rampant finger-pointing of suspected Communists. Both in real-life and in the movie, Murrow's public stand against McCarthy is the first domino to fall in finally putting an end to the Wisconsin senator's crusade. Handsomely helmed by Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck is an instructive piece on bravery, standing by principles, and journalism's noble mission to speak truth to power.

3. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

In this feast for the eyes, Wes Anderson's stop-motion animated Fantastic Mr. Fox (based on Roald Dahl's book) follows charismatic Mr. Fox (Clooney) who briefly risks his happy home life to return to his old ways: thieving, as he plans the greatest chicken heist in history. While Fantastic Mr. Fox tells a rich and heavy story about how old habits die hard, if they indeed die at all, the movie delights via its utterly gorgeous and tactile animation and graceful voiceover performances, with Clooney joined by an ensemble made up of Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Michael Gambon, Willem Dafoe, Owen Wilson, and more.

2. Michael Clayton (2007)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Tony Gilroy's blood-boiling legal thriller Michael Clayton is easily one of George Clooney's finest movies, ever. Clooney takes charge as attorney and "fixer" Michael Clayton, whose latest case has him mend the reputation of his own employer after a lead litigator (Tom Wilkinson) suffers a manic episode amid a billion-dollar lawsuit. As Michael Clayton investigates what has triggered his colleague, he unearths a coverup by one of his clients. It may not look the part of a modern masterpiece, but Michael Clayton is as good as other people say it is, a new millennium classic about the courage of convictions.

1. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

It's hard to outdo the Rat Pack, but of course, only George Clooney could. In 2001, director Steven Soderbergh assembled one of the greatest ensembles in history – led by George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon – in a vibrant 21st century remake of the classic movie. Set in modern Las Vegas, professional thief Danny Ocean (Clooney) recruits a diverse team to steal an eye-watering $160 million from a casino businessman (Andy Garcia) who just happens to be dating his ex-wife (Julia Roberts). Has George Clooney made better movies? Perhaps. But it's hard to name one that's the total package like Ocean's Eleven.