Peacock renews Twisted Metal for season 3 with The Boys writer joining as showrunner

Twisted Metal is coming back for another season, but with one big change

Peacock's hit video game adaptation Twisted Metal has been renewed for season 3 (per Variety). However, the new season won't be without some big changes, as showrunner and co-creator Michael Jonathan Smith is reportedly departing, with David Reed taking his place at the head of the table.

Reed makes total sense as a showrunner for Twisted Metal, as his pedigree as a writer includes stints on both The Boys and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Boys in particular is a good comparison to the style of Twisted Metal, which is both tensely action-packed, and also more than a little wacky.

