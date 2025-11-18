Peacock renews Twisted Metal for season 3 with The Boys writer joining as showrunner

Peacock's hit video game adaptation Twisted Metal has been renewed for season 3 (per Variety). However, the new season won't be without some big changes, as showrunner and co-creator Michael Jonathan Smith is reportedly departing, with David Reed taking his place at the head of the table.

Reed makes total sense as a showrunner for Twisted Metal, as his pedigree as a writer includes stints on both The Boys and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Boys in particular is a good comparison to the style of Twisted Metal, which is both tensely action-packed, and also more than a little wacky.

Season 2 of Twisted Metal finally brought the deadly tournament to the screen, in which souped-up, weaponized cars are piloted by eccentric drivers as they battle in a kind of cross between a gun fight and a demolition derby.

Twisted Metal season 2 has landed big numbers on Peacock, marking the streaming service's second highest watched sophomore season of any of its original programming, so it's no surprise that it'll be back for another lap around the track.

I grew up playing the Twisted Metal games in heated matches against my siblings and my friends, so it's got a special place in my heart. The addition of the actual tournament to the series is exactly what I've been wanting to see for years, and now I'm also excited to see what season 3 will have in store.

