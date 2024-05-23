New Beetlejuice 2 trailer sees Jenna Ortega accidentally summon Michael Keaton and the return of a fan-favorite monster

A new Beetlejuice 2 trailer has arrived – and we've never been more excited.

"Here's a preview," Winona Ryder says in her full Lydia Deetz garb, complete with those signature spikey bangs. "Be warned: it's intense."

After the death of Charles Deetz, we see Astrid (Jenna Ortega) summon Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) – much to her mother Lydia's (Winona Ryder) horror. He's got a new wife (Monica Bellucci) and a new life – but he's still the same old Harvard Business School graduate we know and love. The trailer is a montage of chaotic clips, from an impending plane crash to an undead dance party – and the best part might just be the monstrous, black-and-white striped sandworm from the original chasing after Lydia and Astrid.

Tim Burton directs from a script penned by Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The sequel's official title is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is a play on the Blood Mary-esque way that the 'bio-exorcist' is summoned.

It’s Showtime! #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice - Only in theaters September 6. pic.twitter.com/QNBPQzpb2lMay 23, 2024

The cast includes Catherine O'Hara as eccentric artist Delia Deetz, Justin Theroux as Rory, Willem Dafoe as ghost detective Wolf Jackson (who is missing part of his face in the trailer), and Burn Gorman as a reverend in the fictional town of Winter River. Geena Davis will sadly not be returning as Barba Maitland (and we can assume Alec Baldwin won't be returning as Adam Maitland either).

The flagship film was a critical and commercial success, bringing in over $74 million at the global box office against a budget of $15 million and winning the Academy Award for Best Makeup. The film also spawned an animated series that aired on ABC and Fox in 1989 (which I proudly own on VHS), as well as a 2018 Broadway musical.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.