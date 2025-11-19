Guillermo del Toro's new Frankenstein movie is on its way to breaking into Netflix's top 10 most-watched movies ever

After less than two weeks on the streamer, Guillermo del Toro's new Frankenstein movie is on track to break into Netflix's top 10 most-watched movies ever if it keeps drawing in viewers.

After a short theatrical release, the new gothic horror movie landed on Netflix on November 7 and has since been watched 62.9 million times, as reported by Deadline. Frankenstein still has a ways to go before placing in Netflix's top 10 most-watched movies of all time list, but it is certainly on track.

In first place sits KPop Demon Hunters with 325.1 million views, followed by Red Notice, Carry-On, Don't Look Up, The Adam Project, Bird Box, Back in Action, Leave the World Behind, and The Gray Man. Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown's 2024 fantasy movie Damsel sits in tenth place, as listed on Tudum.

However, the ranking is based on how many views a movie receives globally in its first 91 days on the streamer. Damsel racked up 138 million views in its first 91 days, but Frankenstein already has 62.9 million in just 12 days (at the time of writing). With 79 days left, the new movie will surely break into the list.

Starring Marvel star Oscar Isaac as Doctor Victor Frankenstein, and Saltburn's Jacob Elordi as his monster, del Toro's emotional take on Mary Shelley's classic novel follows an egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to both his and his creation's undoing. The movie was met with positive reviews and holds a respectable 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie also stars Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, and Christoph Waltz.

Frankenstein is available to stream on Netflix now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.