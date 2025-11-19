Guillermo del Toro's new Frankenstein movie is on its way to breaking into Netflix's top 10 most-watched movies ever

Netflix subscribers are loving Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein in Frankenstein
(Image credit: Netflix)

After less than two weeks on the streamer, Guillermo del Toro's new Frankenstein movie is on track to break into Netflix's top 10 most-watched movies ever if it keeps drawing in viewers.

After a short theatrical release, the new gothic horror movie landed on Netflix on November 7 and has since been watched 62.9 million times, as reported by Deadline. Frankenstein still has a ways to go before placing in Netflix's top 10 most-watched movies of all time list, but it is certainly on track.

