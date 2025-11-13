The Wheel of Time star says the Prime Video show was "victim to the terrible churn factor" of TV – though agrees season 1 not being "good enough" could've played a part in its cancelation

Rosamund Pike says she "dreams" of another studio picking up The Wheel of Time for a final season

Rosamund Pike has shared her candid thoughts on The Wheel of Time's cancelation, suggesting that its lackluster first season may have played a part in its axing.

While promoting Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the actor – who played Gandalf-type Moiraine Damodred in the fantasy series – recalled how the Prime Video show's first chapter "wasn't [deemed] good enough" by fans. "I think I agree, for multiple reasons," she told Collider, noting that COVID-19 shutdowns and department head shuffles greatly impacted those early episodes.

“In my dreams, another studio would be wise and pick it up,” she stated. "We have the ability to make a great final sequence or season for this show. We know what to do with these books now, so who knows? But I think we have to accept that it's over."

