The Wheel of Time star says the Prime Video show was "victim to the terrible churn factor" of TV – though agrees season 1 not being "good enough" could've played a part in its cancelation

Rosamund Pike has shared her candid thoughts on The Wheel of Time's cancelation, suggesting that its lackluster first season may have played a part in its axing.

While promoting Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the actor – who played Gandalf-type Moiraine Damodred in the fantasy series – recalled how the Prime Video show's first chapter "wasn't [deemed] good enough" by fans. "I think I agree, for multiple reasons," she told Collider, noting that COVID-19 shutdowns and department head shuffles greatly impacted those early episodes.

"By season 2, we knew what we were doing, and we offered up a much better season," Pike went on. "By Season 3, I think we had our wings fully spread. We were showing where we were capable of going, and there was a really well-acted, well-written, cohesive, deep show that was attracting powerhouse actors to come and play supporting characters."

Playing fast and loose with the '90s books by Robert Jordan and, later, Brandon Sanderson, The Wheel of Time centered Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a shrewd magic wielder, who sets out on a dangerous quest to identify the prophesized savior of the world, the Dragon Reborn. While season 1 saw her round up a group of young potentials, season 2 saw the group take on dark forces and ultimately discover that Rand (Josha Stradowski) was the one Moiraine had been searching for. Season 3, which aired its finale on April 17, explored Rand's inner conflict and the corrupting nature of the One Power.

"Of course, you wonder," Pike continued, "had we started off at that place, would we not have been canceled? Maybe. I think we're possibly victims to the terrible churn factor of people wanting to show that 'We've got a new show.' It's all about what's new."

I, admittedly, was a huge lover of all three seasons of The Wheel of Time. That said, the step-up in quality between each installment was undeniable, and something I addressed personally in our The Wheel of Time season 2 review. But don't just take my word for it: season 1 has 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, season 2 has 86%, and season 3 has a whopping 97%.

Since Amazon confirmed The Wheel of Time would not be renewed for a fourth season back in May, almost 230,000 fans have signed a petition campaigning for it to be saved.

“In my dreams, another studio would be wise and pick it up,” she stated. "We have the ability to make a great final sequence or season for this show. We know what to do with these books now, so who knows? But I think we have to accept that it's over."

