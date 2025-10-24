Test your knowledge with our ultimate Buffy the Vampire quiz
Grab some holy water and get ready to see if you can slay your way through our ultimate Buffy the Vampire Slayer quiz
When we talk about TV icons, Buffy Summers needs to be in the conversation. Over the course of 144 episodes and seven seasons, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has rocked our small screens as we've seen the teen round house kick, stab, and vanquish all the supernatural baddies that cross her path. Chances are, if you've seen a single episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (aka one of the best TV shows of all time), you've become a fan; however, even the most devoted Slayer enthusiasts may have a challenge defeating our quiz here.
If you reckon your Buffy knowledge would make even Rupert Giles proud, then see how many of the 19 multiple-choice questions that we've got here you can get right. Be warned, though, some of these questions are tricky, and you'll need to put on your Watchers' Council hat to work them out. If you still think you're up to the task, head on down below and be sure to let us know how you did in the comments. In every generation, there is a chosen one after all...
