The Last of Us season 2 release date revealed with new Ellie, Abby, and Joel character posters teasing "every path has a price"

The Last of Us season 2 has an official release date - and is celebrating with three new character posters that tease what is quite possibly the season's biggest and most crucial event.

Firstly, season 2 of the critically acclaimed HBO show is set to hit Max on April 13, 2025. Secondly, the streamer has released new character posters of Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and antihero Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) each with the caption, "Every path has a price."

In the posters, which you can check out below, Ellie is standing on a guitar - indicative of her new life as an adult with her partner Dina (Isabela Merced). Abby is standing on the logo of the Washington Liberation Front, her lethal group, and Joel is standing on a broken clock because, uh, time is of the essence. And that's all we'll say in case you haven't played The Last of Us Part 2.

Every path has a price.#TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max. pic.twitter.com/fZFhrQJeLFFebruary 19, 2025

The Last of Us season 2 follows the second video game, continuing Joel and Ellie's story after the harrowing events of the first game (and that devastating season finale). The second season will consist of seven episodes, with a planned third season continuing the story. New cast members include Danny Ramirez as Manny, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, and Young Mazino as Jesse.

