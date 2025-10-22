IMDb finally gets another 10/10 'episode' alongside Breaking Bad's Ozymandias classic – an iShowSpeed Fortnite stream that launched a thousand memes

IMDb finally has a second 'episode' with a perfect rating, and it's genuinely the last thing I expected.

Until recently, Breaking Bad's seminal 'Ozymandias' episode from season 5 stood as the only TV show to have the honor of a perfect 10/10 rating on the platform. Now, though, an iShowSpeed Fortnite stream titled 'Early Stream!' has joined it in the hallowed pantheon of the greats.

Even if you've never watched iShowSpeed, you're probably familiar with the streamer himself thanks to how many GIFs and clips are used as reaction memes online – many of which came from this very stream, which is why it's so iconic. Or, maybe you've heard about his IRL streams around the world, including China, the US, and Europe.

