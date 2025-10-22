IMDb finally gets another 10/10 'episode' alongside Breaking Bad's Ozymandias classic – an iShowSpeed Fortnite stream that launched a thousand memes

IMDb finally has a second 'episode' with a perfect rating, and it's genuinely the last thing I expected.

Until recently, Breaking Bad's seminal 'Ozymandias' episode from season 5 stood as the only TV show to have the honor of a perfect 10/10 rating on the platform. Now, though, an iShowSpeed Fortnite stream titled 'Early Stream!' has joined it in the hallowed pantheon of the greats.

Even if you've never watched iShowSpeed, you're probably familiar with the streamer himself thanks to how many GIFs and clips are used as reaction memes online – many of which came from this very stream, which is why it's so iconic. Or, maybe you've heard about his IRL streams around the world, including China, the US, and Europe.

This stream is probably most famous for the "Speed trying not to laugh" moment, though there are countless others, too. "There's a new clip from this stream every week, genuinely a top 10 most influential stream ever," reads one popular take on the video.

On IMDb, the stream is listed with a runtime of 4 hours and 23 minutes and features a credited appearance from none other than Charles Darwin (archive footage, of course). "Famous Streamer IShowSpeed has an unexpectedly significant live stream where he mainly plays Fortnite," reads the description.

'Ozymandias' is widely regarded as one of the greatest TV show episodes of all time, and strangely itself has given rise to a very popular reaction meme: Bryan Cranston's Walter White falling to the ground in despair, pictured above. It's also the only TV show episode with a perfect rating on the site. (At the time of writing, the stream is categorized as a "video" on IMDb so it doesn't show up on the ranked list for either a TV show or movie, though we're classing it as an episode).

